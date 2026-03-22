Tyler Reddick turns Chris Buescher into wall, nearly reignites Darlington feud

Two years ago at Darlington Raceway, Tyler Reddick cost Chris Buescher the win. Reddick might have accidentally done it again in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at “The Lady in Black.”

Buescher, the race leader in Stage 3, began slowing up on the racetrack to get to pit road for one final stop. Buescher came to a crawl in the corner and Reddick ran into the back of his No. 17 Ford. Buescher got sideways and made contact with the outside wall.

“I didn’t see a hand,” Reddick said on his radio. “I don’t know if he was waving.”

This could've been bad!



Reddick gets into Buescher while the No. 17 was attempting to come to pit road. pic.twitter.com/U0VTkCQHS9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 22, 2026

Buescher’s trip down pit road was delayed and when he came back on the track, he was eighth. Reddick continued on and began chasing down Brad Keselowski for the lead.

Buescher had plenty of reason to be upset with Reddick in 2024, and he confronted him on pit road after that race. It might be different this time around. Buescher and the No. 17 team were at fault here, at least, that’s the opinion of Reddick and the No. 45 team.

“The 17 knows it was on them for a late call. Nobody waves up here,” a No. 45 team member told Reddick.

Regardless of if he was at fault, it’s yet another heartbreaker for Buescher. His winless streak dating back to September 2024 will continue, despite being strong and leading 41 laps at Darlington.