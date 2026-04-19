Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup AdventHealth 400 at Kansas with overtime pass of Kyle Larson

Tyler Reddick is back in Victory Lane for the fifth time in 2026. Reddick took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, passing Kyle Larson for the lead on the final lap of overtime.

Reddick prevailed in overtime after a chaotic close to Stage 3 in which he chased down Denny Hamlin to take the lead before reporting to his team that he was running out of fuel. Hamlin took the lead back, while Reddick flipped the reserves switch. But just before Hamlin could take the white flag, Cody Ware, running last, went for a spin to bring out the first natural caution of the race.

Reddick, Hamlin, and the contenders came down pit road. One final restart would decide the winner, and it was Larson who made an aggressive push to the front from third position. Larson took the white flag as the leader, but Reddick got a huge run off Turn 2 and made the race-winning pass in Turns 3 and 4.

“Just really blessed with the late caution. … I couldn’t believe it,” Reddick told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “… Man, these late race restarts get really, really crazy and obviously, I had a run on the 5 [Larson], and I was just shocked I was able to get to his inside there. An incredible Toyota Camry all day long. Really thankful we got that late caution.”

TYLER REDDICK AGAIN



The 23XI driver earns his FIFTH win of 2026 after an epic overtime battle at Kansas. He can't seem to lose when Michael Jordan shows up 🏁https://t.co/Tc2m76LaYepic.twitter.com/MYP0WB5pcX — 5 GOATs (@5GOATs_) April 19, 2026

Tyler Reddick stacking wins in 2026 and placing name among all-time greats

Reddick continues to make NASCAR history. Earlier this season, he became the first driver to win the first three races of a season. The 23XI Racing driver is now the first driver since Dale Earnhardt in 1987 to win five of the first nine races of a season. That’s certainly not bad company for Reddick, who will leave Kansas with a massive 105-point lead over Hamlin atop the standings.

Reddick once again delivered with 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan in attendance. This time, however, Jordan made the walk to the start-finish line to celebrate with Reddick and the No. 45 team.

“This kid is on fire,” Jordan said. “I don’t even know what to say. I don’t even know if I can cool him down. He’s unbelievable. That was an unbelievable last couple laps. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the whole team.”

It was an interesting dynamic for Jordan. On one hand, he saw his driver get to Victory Lane again. But he also saw a dejected Hamlin, who was well in reach of his second win of the season before the caution. Jordan is looking forward to talking trash with his fellow 23XI co-owner once the sting wears off.

“Well I mean, look, I’m racing against Denny, so I really wanted to beat him, because I know we’re going to talk a lot of trash a little bit later,” Jordan said. “It was a good race. When we started running out of fuel, I didn’t know what was happening. But 23XI, all the guys drove well today. We finished I think all four cars in the top-15, so that says a lot about the program.”