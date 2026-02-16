Tyreek Hill pens farewell to Dolphins, makes big reveal about NFL future

Multiple reports emerged Monday stating that the Miami Dolphins are releasing five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill’s release will open up $22.8 million in cap space for Miami, and the soon-to-be 32-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Hill on Instagram penned a farewell message to the Dolphins and their fanbase. There, Hill, who is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, vowed to play again.

“The journey doesn’t stop here… Every chapter in life has taught me something,” Hill wrote. “This one taught me leadership, resilience, and mostly gratitude. The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this off season, for the first time ever, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused.

“The Cheetah don’t slow down. Ever. So, to everyone wondering what’s next… just wait on it.

The Cheetah will be back…Born Again. Major Love to the 305.”

Tyreek Hill isn’t done yet…

As Hill continues to rehab the major leg injury, it’s unclear when or if he’ll be able to play in 2026, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Hill “will play next season,” with the “realistic goal” being a return by the start of the 2026 season.

Hill suffered the gruesome injury in Week 4 this past season against the New York Jets. Hill hauled in 21 passes for 265 yards and a score in 2025, looking more like himself after a down year in 2024.

Hill’s market should be interesting to watch. In 2023, he finished second in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting, a season in which he led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. But now a decade into his career coming off a major injury, it would appear doubtful that Hill receives top-of-the-market offers.

Hill will certainly find a home to continue his NFL career. With over 11,000 receiving yards, 83 touchdowns and an abundance of accolades to his name, Hill should be an obvious candidate to one day make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.