The Green Bay Packers have found their answer at backup quarterback. According to Tom Pelissero, veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor is signing with the franchise, giving the team a proven No. 2 option behind starter Jordan Love.

It’s a move that makes plenty of sense. After losing Malik Willis in free agency to the Miami Dolphins, the Packers were left with uncertainty behind Love. Options like Kyle McCord and Desmond Ridder brought limited experience and even less proven production, creating a clear need for stability at the position.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is signing with the Packers, per source.



A new No. 2 in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/FFPzhOBLbb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2026

That’s exactly what Taylor provides. Entering his 15th NFL season, Taylor brings a wealth of experience as both a starter and backup. While injuries have limited his availability in recent years, his reputation around the league remains strong, a steady presence capable of stepping in without disrupting the offense.

For a team with playoff aspirations, that matters. Taylor hasn’t started more than six games in a season since 2017, but when called upon, he’s shown he can keep a team competitive. Across his career, he’s thrown for over 13,000 yards with a 61.8% completion rate, adding 73 touchdowns to just 34 interceptions.

More importantly, he understands the role. Taylor has embraced the backup position in recent stops, including with the New York Jets, where he handled a chaotic quarterback situation with professionalism. Even when opportunities arose, he remained focused on preparation and leadership, qualities that carry real value in a locker room.

That’s what Green Bay is betting on. Because behind Love, the goal isn’t to find a future star, it’s to find reliability. Last season proved how fragile that position can be across the league. One injury can shift the trajectory of an entire season, especially for a team built to contend. With Taylor in the fold, the Packers now have a veteran who can stabilize things if needed.

It’s not a flashy move, but it’s an important one. For Green Bay, it checks a critical box as the roster continues to take shape heading into 2026. They’re hoping to contend for a Super Bowl, and if something happens to Love, perhaps Taylor can keep the wheels from falling off the bus this coming year.