Despite suffering a brutal knee injury just one minute into Saturday night’s main event at UFC 327, Carlos Ulberg defeated Jiří Procházka by TKO to win the Light Heavyweight Championship. The title win marks the first of Ulberg’s career.

Just before the fight could really get underway, Ulberg planted wrong and blew out his knee. On commentary, Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan even pointed out that something was wrong. In desperation mode, however, Ulberg pulled out the TKO victory to secure the title.

Ulberg revealed post match that he did, in fact, blow out his knee.

“It was my knee. I blew out my knee,” Ulberg said following the fight. “I never, ever counted myself out. I knew that all I needed was that one shot. I ended up getting it. I knew that Yuri was hesitant to come forward, and as soon as I moved my left hand, he was going. I’ve got to sort this knee out. But, I’m a champion.”

That’s what this is about. It’s about getting those moments, and we found that one kill-shot. He said he could hurt me, but you can’t hurt what you can’t get.”

Jiří Procházka reveals he ‘let his guard down’ following Ulberg’s brutal knee injury

As Ulberg posed for pictures in the ring, a dejected Procházka revealed that he let his guard down after the injury was suffered.

“Man. F**K. I felt like mercy, you know? In that fight, I felt so sorry with him. So… man. This is one of the biggest lessons in my life. I still can’t understand. That fight was won. I won that… yeah. I had it, and I just left him because I just saw his injury. F**k man.

“I will be back. Thank you to everyone for this. Man. Life is about that. Learn and be better. Be better. Thank you everybody for your support. Man. Sorry for tonight. Love you all.”

With the win, Ulberg improved to 14-1. Nine of those wins have now come via knockout. The much more seasoned Procházka falls to 32-6, and came just short of winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.

UFC 327 will go down as an extremely memorable event, which featured two iconic fights. Along with the Light Heavyweight Championship bout, Josh Hokit defeated Curtis Blaydes in a fight that Daniel Cormier dubbed ‘one of the greatest Heavyweight fights ever’.