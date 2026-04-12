President Donald Trump, flanked by UFC CEO/President Dana White and his daughter, Ivanka, has arrived to UFC 327 in Miami. The event is taking place at the Kaseya Center.

The event will be headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg. Saturday’s event marks UFC’s fifth event in Miami, and its first since UFC 314 on April 12, 2025.

Trump made his entrance to Kid Rock‘s song, American Bad Ass. The entrance song is also used in the WWE, by WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker.

President Donald Trump previously announced the UFC will host an event at the White House on June 14 to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence. In late January, Trump revealed that a large stadium will be constructed near the White House ahead of the event.

“They are going to put up something that’s really amazing,” Trump said. “It’s really having to do with our great 250th birthday, where we’re having so many wonderful things. UFC is coming as you know, in front of the White House. They’re building literally a stadium, gonna have over 100,000 people.”

While Trump said the event will take place on June 14, the UFC has not announced an official date. Additionally, the UFC has not yet released the fights that will be included at the highly-anticipated event.

UFC owner Dana White is close friends with Trump. He endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention ahead of the presidential election in 2023.

UFC event at White House would be company’s third ever in Washington, D.C.

Trump regularly attends UFC fights, with Saturday night’s event in Miami being the latest. Fighters often greet him after wins and thank him for attending their bouts. After Jon Jones — arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time — defeated Stipe Miocic in November 2024, he celebrated by doing the “Trump Dance” in front of the president.

The UFC has only ever hosted two events in Washington, D.C., once in 2011 and once in 2019. Ahead of UFC 324, which took place on Jan. 24, Dana White claimed he’d begun working on matchmaking for the White House card. He’ll undoubtedly hope to put on an unforgettable event.

“Nobody in the Trump campaign has ever told me what to say. Nobody tells me what to say, and I’m nobody’s puppet,” White said about Trump in 2024. “I’m not telling you what to think. I’m telling you what I know. And I know President Trump. I know President Trump is a fighter.

“I’ve been saying this since 2015. Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years. We have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.