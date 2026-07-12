UFC 329: Gable Steveson wins via TKO in debut on Conor McGregor card

Gable Steveson made his UFC debut during UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 on Saturday night. In only his fourth MMA match, Steveson defeated Elisha Ellison by TKO in the First Round.

Steveson notably trains with Jon Jones, the former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion. Jones is widely considered the greatest mixed-martial artist of all time.

“My relationship with him is everything,” Steveson said about Jones, via MMA Fighting. “It’s kind of crazy the way I fight, he’s kind of created the way how I want to fight in the future. The dude’s a legend but he’s also my close friend now. He’s my close friend, he’s my coach, he’s everything in between.

“It’s an honor to be with someone like that and for someone to guide you along the way with that kind of stature is crazy. I take everything he says, I take it and I soak it all in and I try do the best I can to make sure he’s proud and make sure all the other coaches are proud. Right now, everybody’s smiling ear to ear and we’re going to keep it that way.”

Gable Steveson makes UFC debut on UFC 329

Steveson last wrestled collegiately for Minnesota in 2024-25, returning after a near three-year absence due to having more year of eligibility. He lost to Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson in the NCAA finals in an attempt to win his third national title.

But Steveson’s an Olympic Gold Medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Games and considered one of the best wrestlers of his generation. He had a brief NFL training camp stint with the Buffalo Bills, dabbled in WWE and is now in the middle of his MMA career.

Steveson went an astounding 100-3 during his collegiate career. His only losses came to Hendrickson, as listed above, and twice to Penn State’s Anthony Cassar during the 2018-19 season. Cassar was the 2019 NCAA champion.

Steveson’s skill translating to MMA was always a talking point as his post-collegiate plans were discussed. Coming into Saturday night, Steveson had three finishes in his three MMA fights and looked like the far superior athlete and fighter.