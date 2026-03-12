UFC fighters to train FBI agents at Quantico seminar

UFC fighters will host a seminar for FBI agents in Quantico, Virginia, this weekend. The UFC announced the unexpected partnership in a public statement.

“I have tremendous respect for the FBI and the work they do every day to protect this country,” UFC CEO Dana White said. “Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts. It’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we’re proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

The UFC athletes at the seminar will include lightweight champion Justin Gaethe, the first UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha, former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, top UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Renzo Gracie. The fighters will present to current students at FBI Special Agent Academy, as well as senior FBI staff.

The fighters will pull back the curtain on their training, while also teaching specific techniques and tactics. FBI director Kash Patel is honored to host the UFC athletes.

“I’m thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and the UFC at Quantico,” Patel said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth – helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.

“Dana White has changed the game in the mixed martial arts industry and we’re extremely honored to be partnered with him, the professionals, and the UFC. We are grateful for their shared love of our nation, so that we can better defend her.”

President Donald Trump is friends with Dana White and regularly attends UFC events. White endorsed Trump during his most recent run for office, and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

“Nobody in the Trump campaign has ever told me what to say. Nobody tells me what to say, and I’m nobody’s puppet,” White said. “I’m not telling you what to think. I’m telling you what I know. And I know President Trump. I know President Trump is a fighter.

“I’ve been saying this since 2015. Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years. We have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”