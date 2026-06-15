UFC Freedom 250: Bo Nickal lands quick TKO win vs. Kyle Daukaus

UFC Freedom 250 has taken over the sports world on Sunday night. Fights are taking place on the lawn of the White House, a historic moment for the sport. Naturally, Dana White wanted to make sure some great fights were on the card. Calling up Bo Nickal had to be an easy decision, facing him against Kyle Daukaus.

However, the fight did not last all too long. Nickal knocked Daukaus out just after the 30-second mark in the first round. Connecting on a combination of punches got Daukaus on the ground before putting on the finishing touches. The referee had to stop the fight himself.

Reaction from Washington, D.C., and the crowd was a great one as Nickal celebrated. You can check out the full moment here.

BO NICKAL DOESN'T NEED ANY TIME TO GRAB THE TKO!



[ #UFCWhiteHouse | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/H61vYuZq8z — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

Nickal recently returned to form with a KO win in December to improve to 8-1 in his MMA career following his first career loss. A fast riser in the sport, Nickal was humbled by Reinier de Ridder (No. 8 at middleweight). But he is back to doing what he does best — winning fights.

Bo Nickal received a ton of support leading into UFC Freedom 250 fight

This fight was a big one for Nickal, arguably being the biggest platform of his career. This includes his wrestling days at Penn State, where he was nearly unbeatable.

So, naturally, the support Nickal received in the days leading up to the fight was large. He expressed his gratitude in a recent interview, saying it’s been double what he’s normally used to.

“I got more support through messages, through in-person support after my loss than after any of my wins,” Nickal said on Hang Out with Sean Hannity. “At least double the amount of messages … It made me so appreciative, and I was just like, ‘Wow, like I’m shocked,’ because I’ve heard horror stories of fighters, you know, they lose the fight, and then everyone’s gone. And for me, it was the opposite.

“I had people texting me that I hadn’t talked to in 10 years. They were like, hey, like, you know, just wanted to send some support your way, like, we still believe in you, these types of things. Like, it was crazy. I couldn’t believe it, but it was a blessing … You always have to use your struggles and your failures as motivation. I’ve always done that.”

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report