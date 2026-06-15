UFC Freedom 250: Eric Trump addresses viral images of alleged insider trading request, Daniel Cormier DM

UFC Freedom 250 is taking place on the lawn of the White House, a historic moment for the sport. But controversy struck on social media just before the fights began, involving broadcaster Daniel Cormier and the son of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump.

In an apparently now-deleted post, Cormier posted screenshots of direct messages between him and Eric Trump. In what started out as a normal conversation, Trump eventually asked Cormier if any of the fights taking place on Sunday night were rigged.

🚨 In a now-deleted post, Daniel Cormier exposed Eric Trump for asking him if any of the UFC White House fights were rigged:



"I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent… Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful… pic.twitter.com/0GldF9HOOG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 14, 2026

Shortly after this began to make the rounds, Trump decided to address the matter on social media. This came in different tweets, the first of which claims he has never reached out to Cormier. Trump then claimed the conversation was created by AI.

“We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online,” Trump said via X. “I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated.” He also tagged the official UFC account and Dana White.

Kimberly Benza, who serves as the Director of Executive Operations & Communications for the Trump Organization, also addressed the matter. Her message echoed a lot of what Trump said on social media.

“These screenshots are fake,” Benza said via X. “They were fabricated and do not reflect reality. This is one of the dangers of AI-generated content: false information can spread quickly when people don’t verify what they’re seeing. Please do better before sharing misinformation.”