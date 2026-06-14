UFC Freedom 250: White House account responds to weather concerns, attacks source

The White House has responded to reports of weather concerns for UFC Freedom 250, an event that is set to take place on Sunday. On its Rapid Response account, the White House attacked The Weather Channel for reporting UFC Freedom 250 “facing a chaotic weather setup.”

“This event is about celebrating America’s unmatched greatness after 250 years — which apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bulls**t clickbait headline,” the White House said. Rain or shine, we’re celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

On Sunday morning, The Weather Channel detailed what the weather could be like at UFC Freedom 250. It said that the event “is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage. While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.”

UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to take place at the White House on June 14 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence. President Donald Trump revealed that a large stadium was going to be built near the White House.

Donald Trump and Dana White talk UFC Freedom 250

“They are going to put up something that’s really amazing,” Trump said. “It’s really having to do with our great 250th birthday, where we’re having so many wonderful things. UFC is coming as you know, in front of the White House. They’re building literally a stadium, gonna have over 100,000 people.”

On Friday, UFC president Dana White had a passionate response about the weather. “Listen,” he told reporters, per Uncrowned. “The show goes on, on Sunday, no matter what happens. We’re going. I don’t care if it rains, snows, whatever happens, we have a fight. “I’m sick and tired of hearing about the weather now, and all the other bulls**t surrounding this event.”

Sunday will be the third time UFC has hosted an event at the White House. The event will stream on Paramount + and the main event is Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight championship.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.