UFL co-owner invites Brendan Sorsby to play for spring football league: 'Let's do this'

After the NFL announced it wouldn’t hold a supplemental draft for former Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, the co-owner of the United Football League (UFL) had a message for him. On X/Twitter, Mike Repole invited Sorsby to play for the Dallas Renegades next year.

“Welcome to the UFL, Brendan Sorsby,” Repole wrote. “The UFL is the league of opportunity. We created our Regional Player Initiative to keep great players closer to home, closer to their fans, and on the field. Let’s do this!!!!! Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the Dallas Renegades. Have your people call my people!!!!”

Welcome to the @TheUFL , Brendan Sorsby.



The UFL is the league of opportunity.



We created our Regional Player Initiative to keep great players closer to home, closer to their fans, and on the field.



Let’s do this!!!!!



Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the @UFLRenegades.



Have your… https://t.co/qz1cyuMtfu pic.twitter.com/tQkU2yPSJc — Repole Stable (@RepoleStable) June 23, 2026

The UFL plays its games right after the Super Bowl. With Sorsby likely not playing with any team this fall, the UFL could be an option before he enters the NFL.

In the meantime, Sorsby has to figure out his next move. After parting ways with Texas Tech, the Texas native was planning to head to the NFL through the supplemental draft. However, the league sent a letter to Sorsby explaining why it is not having the supplemental draft for him.

NFL sent a strong message to Brendan Sorsby

“Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans,” the letter says, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The issues presented by your petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the league’s core integrity interest, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

Sorsby was originally planning to play for Texas Tech this year after spending the 2025 season at Cincinnati. However, the NCAA ruled him ineligible for his past gambling activities. Sorsby won a temporary injunction that made him eligible, but the move led to outrage throughout the college football world.

Last year, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards, rushed for 580 yards, and was responsible for 36 touchdowns in 12 games. In 2024, Sorsby threw for 2,813 yards, rushed for 447 yards, and scored 27 total TDs.

The UFL began its league in 2024 after the United States Football League (USFL) and the XFL merged. The Dallas Renegades won the XFL title in 2023 and play their home games at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.