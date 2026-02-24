The NFL is no longer discussing the possibility of implementing a “tush push” ban. But, over in the UFL, the tush push is set to be no more.

The UFL on Tuesday announced multiple rule changes for the upcoming 2026 season. Among them is the elimination of the tush push.

“The league has eliminated the Tush Push, a play in which after the quarterback takes the snap, he immediately drives forward as the offensive line surges and is assisted by additional players behind him who physically push him forward into the surging offensive line,” the league wrote in a release.

Popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, the tush push involves lining the quarterback under center and having multiple players push him at the snap. The 2025 season saw more tush pushes in 2025 (112) than in 2024 (101).

The tush push lives on in the NFL

Several other teams adopted it this past season with a different wrinkle of replacing the quarterback with a tight end to take the snap. One of those teams was the Green Bay Packers. Last offseason, Green Bay proposed a tush push ban, of which 22-of-32 owners voted in favor of. It needed 24 to pass.

The tush push came that close to being removed from the game. Now, it sounds like there will be no proposal for a ban this offseason.

“There’s no team proposal that I’ve seen from it,” NFL competition committee co-chairman Rich McKay said Sunday, via ESPN. “So, I wouldn’t envision it. But you never know.”

The Eagles appear to be free to run the tush push in 2026. They will look to be more successful as they were successful on just 21-of-33 attempts (63.6%) in 2025. Philadelphia was over 81% in 2024, a season that ended with them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

“Just like how we do with anything,” head coach Nick Sirianni previously said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “They adjust, you adjust, you try to make compliments off of it, as many as you can, to keep them honest. All the different things that you do to help. I know it’s a unique play that gets a lot of attention and a lot of talk, but you handle it the very same way. You still teach the fundamentals the same way you would in an inside zone and the adjustments that come off of that and the things that the defense is doing and how you can combat that.”