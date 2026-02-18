Ukrainian soccer club president donates $200K to banned Olympic skeleton racer

The fallout from Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych’s Olympic ban is continuing. Now, it’s extending far beyond the sliding track due to an interesting twist from his home country.

Days after the International Olympic Committee barred him from competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Heraskevych received a major show of support from one of Ukraine’s most powerful sports figures. Shakhtar Donetsk president Rinat Akhmetov announced a 10 million UAH donation, which equals roughly $231,000, to Heraskevych’s foundation, per Jessica Hopkins of The Athletic. That matches the prize money he would have earned from winning Olympic gold.

The 27-year old Heraskevych was disqualified after wearing a “helmet of remembrance” honoring athletes killed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IOC ruled the tribute violated its political expression guidelines for competition.

An emergency appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was denied, with the court determining the rules were “reasonable and proportionate.” Despite the ruling, Akhmetov framed the moment not as a defeat but as a symbolic victory.

“Vlad Heraskevych was denied the opportunity to compete for victory at the Olympic Games, yet he returns to Ukraine a true winner,” Akhmetov said via the club’s website. “The respect and pride he has earned among Ukrainians through his actions are the highest reward.”

The gesture quickly became one of the most notable public responses to the decision. Heraskevych’s helmet featured images of Ukrainians killed during the war, including teenage weightlifter Alina Peregudova, boxer Pavlo Ishchenko and hockey player Oleksiy Loginov.

The IOC had warned him before the event that the helmet did not comply with the Olympic Charter. He wore it during training runs anyway.

In its ruling, the arbitration panel acknowledged the emotional weight behind the tribute, but sided with Olympic policy limiting demonstrations during competition. The IOC also maintained that allowing the helmet would open the door for widespread political messaging across the Games.

Meanwhile, Heraskevych disagreed with the interpretation. He argued that athletes already express identity through equipment and national symbols.

“I could be among the medallists in this event, but suddenly I am not able to compete while other athletes in the same situation were able to compete,” he said.

Akhmetov’s donation now gives Heraskevych resources to continue both his athletic career and advocacy efforts. In a moment where the Olympic stage was taken away, the Ukrainian racer instead became a national figure, one whose impact extended beyond sport and into symbolism.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.