Unaware of on-track incident, Denny Hamlin gives Carson Hocevar Corey Heim's number

In one of the funnier bits of interplay between drivers following the race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Denny Hamlin might have accidentally set up future 23XI full-time driver Corey Heim for failure. More pointedly, he might have put Carson Hocevar hot on his tail.

Heim and Hocevar got into it on the track in the late stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Heim seemed to catch Hocevar more quickly than he anticipated in the chicane and sent the driver of the No. 77 spinning.

Hamlin, recapping the day’s events on the Actions Detrimental podcast on Sunday evening, revealed a hilarious interaction with Hocevar after the race. Unbeknownst to him, of course.

“I’ve got to go back and watch, I only saw it from my little cocoon,” Hamlin said of the Hocevar spin. “But I tried to catch as many highlights as I could. I mean I guess Tyler (Reddick) and Corey pulled away from the field, right? First we have to acknowledge that Corey did get in the back of Carson Hocevar and spun him out.

“I, interesting enough, Carson Hocevar texted me right after the race, says, ‘Hey, can you send me Corey’s number?’ I thought, ‘Oh, that’s nice of him, he wants to congratulate him.’ I had no idea that he’d spun him out.

“So, sorry Corey, I shared your number.”

Hamlin’s co-hosts on the podcast had a good laugh at that. Carson Hocevar, of course, is known as one of the more fiery drivers on the track.

Though, surprisingly, he took pretty well to the incident after the fact. He didn’t seem overly upset, even though he thought he had a shot at the win.

“I didn’t know if he got hit from behind,” Carson Hocevar said, before noting he thought he could win. “I thought so. I thought we were going to have a lap advantage, and I ran my fastest lap of the race on that run. So I don’t know. I think we definitely could have had a shot there. We were kind of catching them, catching the 5 compared to the 67 there. We had pace to have at least a shot up there.”

In any case, Carson Hocevar was spun out and didn’t get a chance to contend for the win. Whether there will be further retribution on the track remains to be seen.

A Twitter user responded to Heim on Monday and said “Had to spin out Hocevar to win it. #77 will remember.” To that, Heim had a classic response.

He quote-tweeted, with a video of Carson Hocevar. In the video Hocevar said: “Well just get the f*** out of the way and there wouldn’t be a wreck. You know what I mean? Just move. Just move out of the way.”

Carson Hocevar responded with a still shot from the TV series Dexter, featuring the lead actor. He’s a serial killer in the show. Draw your own conclusions.

Hamlin didn’t seem to think there was much intent for Heim in the spin. He concluded.

“Of course it’s not intentional,” Hamlin said. “I mean, I don’t know. I’m 19 spots behind him, so I don’t know. It looked like Corey just made a mistake there, obviously.”