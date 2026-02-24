The ‘Phenomenal’ AJ Styles is the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026, it was announced on Monday Night Raw. The Undertaker returned to WWE to reveal the news to his former rival that he’s going to be inducted in April.

The moment capped off a touching celebration of Styles’ career in his home state of Georgia. Styles retired after losing to Gunter at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but WWE waited until they were back in Atlanta (Styles is a Gainesville, GA native) to honor him properly.

All of Monday Night Raw’s roster emerged from the back to give Styles a standing ovation for an outstanding career. Then, the iconic gong hit.

Undertaker, who had a classic battle with Styles at WrestleMania 36, informed him of the honor live on air. Styles celebrated in the ring with his wife and children as Monday Night Raw went off the air, which you can watch below: