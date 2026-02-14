The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will begin on Saturday with the United Rentals 300. It’ll serve as an appetizer for Sunday’s Daytona 500, featuring the sport’s brightest young stars competing for a win this evening.

Ahead of all the pomp and circumstance, the starting grid has been set. After qualifying, Austin Hill is on the pole for Saturday’s race. Check out the full field below to see where your favorite driver ended up.

Austin Hill – 49.390 Jesse Love – 49.391 Sam Mayer – 49.399 William Sawalich – 49.429 Sheldon Creed – 49.430 Corey Day – 49.430 Rajah Caruth – 49.472 Patrick Staropoli – 49.508 Taylor Gray – 49.557 Ryan Sieg – 49.608 Carson Kvapil – 49.633 Sammy Smith – 49.683 Justin Allgaier – 49.701 Blaine Perkins – 49.708 Brandon Jones – 49.733 Giovanni Ruggiero – 49.739 Jordan Anderson – 49.739 Dean Thompson – 49.800 Patrick Emerling – 49.807 Carson Hocevar – 49.832 Mason Maggio – 49.838 Jeb Burton – 49.852 Luke Fenhaus – 49.894 Harrison Burton – 49.908 Brennan Poole – 49.923 Caesar Bacarella – 49.928 Parker Retzlaff – 49.941 Nick Sanchez – 49.968 Jeremy Clements – 50.016 Austin Green – 50.061 Josh Williams – 50.074 Ryan Ellis – 50.083 Daniel Dye – Owner Points Josh Bilicki – Owner Points Natalie Decker – Owner Points Kyle Sieg – Owner Points Lavar Scott – Owner Points Carson Ware – Owner Points

Moreover, the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season officially gets underway later this afternoon at Daytona, ushering in a new year, and a new title sponsor. The expectations remain the same, as today’s race will feature chaos, drafting and opportunity at the “World Center of Racing.”

Defending champion Jesse Love returns to the track where his title run began a year ago, looking to open his championship defense with another strong showing. Daytona traditionally delivers unpredictability, and the season opener once again features a mix of proven contenders, Cup Series cameos and highly anticipated newcomers.

Several rookies headline the fresh faces entering the series. Rajah Caruth is set for a major opportunity, piloting the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for 23 races. Corey Day begins his first full-time campaign at the national level in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports entry, while former ARCA Menards Series standout Lavar Scott moves up to the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet.

The field also includes Cup Series regular Carson Hocevar, who will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota will be split early in the season, with Gio Ruggiero starting the year before Brent Crews takes over after turning 18.

As always at Daytona, experience helps, but survival matters most. It all combines for an opener that’ll serve as a tone-setter for veterans and rookies alike beginning their 2026 campaigns.