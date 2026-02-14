Skip to main content
United Rentals 300 qualifying results: Austin Hill wins poll, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Daytona

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will begin on Saturday with the United Rentals 300. It’ll serve as an appetizer for Sunday’s Daytona 500, featuring the sport’s brightest young stars competing for a win this evening.

Ahead of all the pomp and circumstance, the starting grid has been set. After qualifying, Austin Hill is on the pole for Saturday’s race. Check out the full field below to see where your favorite driver ended up.

  1. Austin Hill – 49.390
  2. Jesse Love – 49.391
  3. Sam Mayer – 49.399
  4. William Sawalich – 49.429
  5. Sheldon Creed – 49.430
  6. Corey Day – 49.430
  7. Rajah Caruth – 49.472
  8. Patrick Staropoli – 49.508
  9. Taylor Gray – 49.557
  10. Ryan Sieg – 49.608
  11. Carson Kvapil – 49.633
  12. Sammy Smith – 49.683
  13. Justin Allgaier – 49.701
  14. Blaine Perkins – 49.708
  15. Brandon Jones – 49.733
  16. Giovanni Ruggiero – 49.739
  17. Jordan Anderson – 49.739
  18. Dean Thompson – 49.800
  19. Patrick Emerling – 49.807
  20. Carson Hocevar – 49.832
  21. Mason Maggio – 49.838
  22. Jeb Burton – 49.852
  23. Luke Fenhaus – 49.894
  24. Harrison Burton – 49.908
  25. Brennan Poole – 49.923
  26. Caesar Bacarella – 49.928
  27. Parker Retzlaff – 49.941
  28. Nick Sanchez – 49.968
  29. Jeremy Clements – 50.016
  30. Austin Green – 50.061
  31. Josh Williams – 50.074
  32. Ryan Ellis – 50.083
  33. Daniel Dye – Owner Points
  34. Josh Bilicki – Owner Points
  35. Natalie Decker – Owner Points
  36. Kyle Sieg – Owner Points
  37. Lavar Scott – Owner Points
  38. Carson Ware – Owner Points

Moreover, the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season officially gets underway later this afternoon at Daytona, ushering in a new year, and a new title sponsor. The expectations remain the same, as today’s race will feature chaos, drafting and opportunity at the “World Center of Racing.”

Defending champion Jesse Love returns to the track where his title run began a year ago, looking to open his championship defense with another strong showing. Daytona traditionally delivers unpredictability, and the season opener once again features a mix of proven contenders, Cup Series cameos and highly anticipated newcomers.

Several rookies headline the fresh faces entering the series. Rajah Caruth is set for a major opportunity, piloting the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for 23 races. Corey Day begins his first full-time campaign at the national level in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports entry, while former ARCA Menards Series standout Lavar Scott moves up to the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet.

The field also includes Cup Series regular Carson Hocevar, who will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota will be split early in the season, with Gio Ruggiero starting the year before Brent Crews takes over after turning 18.

As always at Daytona, experience helps, but survival matters most. It all combines for an opener that’ll serve as a tone-setter for veterans and rookies alike beginning their 2026 campaigns.