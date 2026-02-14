United Rentals 300 qualifying results: Austin Hill wins poll, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Daytona
The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will begin on Saturday with the United Rentals 300. It’ll serve as an appetizer for Sunday’s Daytona 500, featuring the sport’s brightest young stars competing for a win this evening.
Ahead of all the pomp and circumstance, the starting grid has been set. After qualifying, Austin Hill is on the pole for Saturday’s race. Check out the full field below to see where your favorite driver ended up.
- Austin Hill – 49.390
- Jesse Love – 49.391
- Sam Mayer – 49.399
- William Sawalich – 49.429
- Sheldon Creed – 49.430
- Corey Day – 49.430
- Rajah Caruth – 49.472
- Patrick Staropoli – 49.508
- Taylor Gray – 49.557
- Ryan Sieg – 49.608
- Carson Kvapil – 49.633
- Sammy Smith – 49.683
- Justin Allgaier – 49.701
- Blaine Perkins – 49.708
- Brandon Jones – 49.733
- Giovanni Ruggiero – 49.739
- Jordan Anderson – 49.739
- Dean Thompson – 49.800
- Patrick Emerling – 49.807
- Carson Hocevar – 49.832
- Mason Maggio – 49.838
- Jeb Burton – 49.852
- Luke Fenhaus – 49.894
- Harrison Burton – 49.908
- Brennan Poole – 49.923
- Caesar Bacarella – 49.928
- Parker Retzlaff – 49.941
- Nick Sanchez – 49.968
- Jeremy Clements – 50.016
- Austin Green – 50.061
- Josh Williams – 50.074
- Ryan Ellis – 50.083
- Daniel Dye – Owner Points
- Josh Bilicki – Owner Points
- Natalie Decker – Owner Points
- Kyle Sieg – Owner Points
- Lavar Scott – Owner Points
- Carson Ware – Owner Points
Moreover, the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season officially gets underway later this afternoon at Daytona, ushering in a new year, and a new title sponsor. The expectations remain the same, as today’s race will feature chaos, drafting and opportunity at the “World Center of Racing.”
Defending champion Jesse Love returns to the track where his title run began a year ago, looking to open his championship defense with another strong showing. Daytona traditionally delivers unpredictability, and the season opener once again features a mix of proven contenders, Cup Series cameos and highly anticipated newcomers.
Several rookies headline the fresh faces entering the series. Rajah Caruth is set for a major opportunity, piloting the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for 23 races. Corey Day begins his first full-time campaign at the national level in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports entry, while former ARCA Menards Series standout Lavar Scott moves up to the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet.
The field also includes Cup Series regular Carson Hocevar, who will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota will be split early in the season, with Gio Ruggiero starting the year before Brent Crews takes over after turning 18.
As always at Daytona, experience helps, but survival matters most. It all combines for an opener that’ll serve as a tone-setter for veterans and rookies alike beginning their 2026 campaigns.