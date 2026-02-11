Ahead of his first appearance at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Rich Ruohonen offered a message about his home state of Minnesota. He shared his thoughts about the current situation involving ICE.

Ruohonen and the U.S. men’s curling team will begin competition Wednesday. The U.S. will take on Czechia in its first match Wednesday at approx. 1:05 p.m. ET with Switzerland awaiting Thursday at 8:05 a.m. ET in the round robin format.

But before the men’s curling team gets its Olympics underway, Ruohonen reflected on the events Minnesota. He spoke out against the current situation with ICE, but said it speaks volumes about the outpouring of support from those in the state.

“I’d like to say I’m proud to be here to represent Team USA and to represent our country,” Ruohonen said. “But we’d be remiss if we didn’t at least mention what’s going on in Minnesota and what a tough time it’s been for everybody. This stuff is happening right around where we live. I am a lawyer, as you know. We have a constitution, and it allows us to [have] freedom of the press and freedom of speech, protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures and makes it that we have to have probable cause to be pulled over.

“And what’s happening in Minnesota is wrong. There’s no shades of gray. It’s clear. I really love what’s been happening there now with people coming out, showing the love, the compassion, integrity and respect for others that they don’t know and helping them out. We love Minnesota for that.”

Additionally, Rich Ruohonen reiterated he and the rest of the curling team love the United States and competing for their home country. His message was simply about compassion and respect, which is what he said the Olympics are about.

“I want to make it clear that we are out here – we love our country,” Ruohonen said. “We’re playing for the U.S, we’re playing for Team USA, and we’re playing for each other, and we’re playing for our family and our friends that sacrifice so much to get here today. And that doesn’t change anything because what the Olympics means is excellence, respect, friendship.

“We all, I think, exemplify that. We are playing for the people of Minnesota and the people around the country who share those same values – that compassion, that love and that respect.”