U.S. Olympic teams rename exclusive hospitality center in wake of ICE protests

Team USA’s new “athlete-first” hospitality center created exclusively for this year’s U.S. figure skating, hockey and speed skating teams ahead of next week’s 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games has already undergone a name change.

The country’s three major national governing bodies (NGBs) — U.S. Figure Skating, USA Hockey and US Speedskating — announced Sunday that the formerly-named “ICE House” hospitality center will now be called the “Winter House,” according to Sports Business Journal. This abrupt change comes in the wake of nationwide protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

“Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together and celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games,” the NGBs said in a joint statement, via SBJ. “This name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event.”

This name change occurs just days before the 2026 Winter Games are set to begin Wednesday, with the event’s opening ceremony scheduled to begin at 2 pm ET Friday at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

The move comes amid widespread outrage to ICE operations in Minneapolis, where federal agents have been involved in the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — in separate incidents last month. Hundreds of protests have occurred over the past several weeks across multiple cities around the country as Americans have publicly decried the actions taken by ICE and Border Patrol, among other federal agencies involved in immigration enforcement. Those followed prior protests amid ICE operations in U.S. cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles over the past several months.

The NGBs first announced plans for a one-of-its-kind hospitality area called the ICE House in September, revealing plans to take over the Aethos Milan hotel between Feb. 6-22, and transforming it into a “retreat that reflects the magic of the Olympic Games.”

“ICE House is an excellent first collaboration between our partner NGBs to create a premium experience at the Olympic Winter Games,” U.S. Figure Skating chief executive officer Matt Farrell said in September. “We expect this venue to be a main hub for athletes, families, media and our supporters.”