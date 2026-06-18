U.S. Senate honors Kyle Busch with passing of bipartisan resolution

The U.S. Senate honored NASCAR legend Kyle Busch on Thursday with the passage of a bipartisan resolution. Per WCNC in Charlotte, Senators Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) secured the passage of the resolution, which recognizes Busch’s NASCAR career and his role as a father.

The resolution credits Busch for 19 consecutive seasons with a NASCAR Cup Series win from 2005 to 2023, the longest streak in the sport’s history. It also recognizes Busch as the winningest driver across NASCAR’s three national series, with 234 victories in the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Truck Series.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.