U.S. Soccer star Folarin Balogun helps referee after collapsing with cramp

German ref Felix Zwayer suffered an apparent cramp near the end of Friday afternoon’s World Cup game between the United States and Australia. He was helped out by U.S. striker Flo Balogun, who was assessed a yellow card by Zwayer just minutes prior.

The United States defeated Australia 2-0 in the match to advance to the Round of 32. The victory marked the first time that the U.S. has won consecutive games in a World Cup since 1930. No Christian Pulisic, no problem.

Flo Balogun helps stretch out the referee pic.twitter.com/iQLHCX2wuc — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

The United States jumped out to an early lead on Friday thanks to an own goal by Australia’s Cameron Burgess. It marked the fifth own goal in U.S. World Cup history. They extended their lead to 2-0 just before the break, thanks to an Alex Freeman header. He was originally called offsides on the play, but it was shortly overturned thanks to VAR.

“It was a fantastic game. We’ve got a very tough team,” U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino said following the victory. “When the draw happened in December, I told them ‘it would be very difficult.’ It was a really, really tough game. But, the players were amazing.

“It’s amazing [to feel the support]. I was just saying yesterday that Argentina has amazing fans, but I think we are matching Argentina. Our fans are amazing. I’m so happy for them.”

Alex Freeman called goal, win over Australia ‘surreal’ post-match

Following the win, United States fans serenaded their team with a stunning rendition of John Denver‘s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’. The game was played at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA, giving Australia a taste of what the 12th Man can do not only for the Seattle Seahawks, but for the United States of America.

The U.S. became the second team in the World Cup bracket with two wins (Mexico) following the victory. They advance to the knockout rounds with one group-stage game remaining.

“I think it was surreal,” Alex Freeman said following the win. “I’m glad I was able to contribute to my team in any way I can. I was anxious when it went to VAR, but I was glad I was able to celebrate the whole thing with my teammates. I think that made it come together as a whole and made that experience so well. Glad I could contribute to a clean sheet and a win.”

The United States has never won the FIFA World Cup.