USA-Belgium World Cup viewership outdraws 2025 NFL Divisional Playoffs

For a few weeks, the country bought into the United States Men’s National Team. Playing host at the World Cup, the US went into Monday’s Round of 16 matchup with Belgium with a ton of hype and support behind them. Unfortunately, the team did not deliver on the field. However, people watching at home certainly did.

When you combine the two broadcasts offered — an English one on FOX and a Spanish one on Telemundo — an average of 42 million people watch the USA play Belgium. Of those, 30 million of the viewers were on FOX. Just a massive number, even when combining two different broadcasts.

To provide some context on how eye-popping the ratings are, Pro Football Talk brought out the numbers of the 2025 NFL Wild Card Round games. There, the different networks saw an average of 39.2 million viewers back in January. So, while it was just one event, the USA-Belgium game did outdraw an entire round of NFL playoffs.

Unfortunately, a good chunk of the 42 million people watching soccer walked away from the game disappointed. Belgium will be the one heading to a World Cup quarterfinal, set to face Spain in Los Angeles. From the get-go, the Belgians were the better team. When the full-time whistle blew, the score read 4-1, and produced familiar feelings for the Americans when it comes to knockout round games.

More on World Cup exit from United States

Everything started out great for the US, facing Paraguay in the opening group stage match. Los Angeles Stadium — also known as SoFi Stadium — was the scene for a 4-1 victory. Three points were captured, meaning an opportunity was there vs. Australia to top the group and advance to the knockout rounds. As we know, the US did so with a 2-0 victory at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field).

Türkiye dampened the mood a bit, winning a thrilling group stage finale with nothing on the line for either team. But Bosnia and Herzegovina turned into a worthy Round of 32 opponent. Once again playing on the West Coast at San Francisco Stadium (Levi’s Field), the United States found a way to win. Despite playing the final 30 minutes with 10-men, they flew out of the Bay Area with a 2-0 win.

Optimism for the Belgium game was certain there. Especially once Folarin Balogun’s red card was overturned by FIFA. Unfortunately, a disappointing result was produced. Now, the USMNT looks to build toward the 2030 World Cup.