USA Hockey team to celebrate gold in Miami with double-decker bus ride, Club E11even party

Team USA isn’t wasting any time celebrating their historic gold medal run. After defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture its first Olympic men’s hockey gold since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” the 2026 squad is reportedly taking the celebration to South Beach.

According to FOX’s Andy Slater, the team plans to ride around Miami on a double-decker bus before partying at Club E11even later tonight: “USA Hockey Team plans to ride around South Beach on a double-decker bus tonight before partying at Club E11even, two transportation sources tell me,” Slater reported.

The Miami celebration comes after an emotional and star-studded finish to the Winter Games. Team USA’s victory over Canada capped a dramatic tournament and instantly entered the conversation alongside the sport’s most iconic moments.

The Americans leaned on a suffocating defensive effort and standout goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck before Jack Hughes delivered the golden goal in overtime, missing teeth and all, to seal the win.

Moreover, the locker room celebration carried just as much buzz as the game itself. FBI director Kash Patel surprised players in the postgame scene and connected the team with President Donald Trump by phone.

Trump, who said he watched the game, praised Hellebuyck’s performance and congratulated the roster on its accomplishment: “And by the way, your goalie played not bad,” Trump said. “Unbelievable, and you were all unbelievable.”

Trump also extended an invitation for the team to attend his State of the Union address, even offering military transportation if needed. When one player quickly responded, “We’re in,” another joked, “Can you pick us up in Miami on Tuesday morning?”

The timing of the championship only added to the narrative. The victory came exactly 46 years after the “Miracle on Ice” triumph over the Soviet Union, a result that reshaped American hockey history and became a cultural touchstone.

Whether this win inspires the same long-term legacy remains to be seen. But in the immediate aftermath, Team USA is embracing the moment fully, as they should.

From Olympic ice to South Beach nightlife, the gold medal celebration is officially underway. Miami is the next stop on a championship tour that has captured national attention for the time being. We’ll see what the rest of the week holds.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.