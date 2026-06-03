USA Today ranks NFL's best defensive players over 30

USA Today has ranked the NFL’s best defensive players over 30. The ranking comes after Myles Garrett, who turned 30 in December, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

Based on what Garrett has done in his NFL career, it’s hard to argue that he isn’t the best defensive player in the league regardless of age. But this had USA Today thinking about who the other defensive players who are playing at a high level while getting older.

One thing to note about this ranking is that there are three Pittsburgh Steelers players who made the list, and two of them are in the top five. Here’s a look at the NFL’s best defensive players over 30 from USA Today‘s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz.

1. DE/OLB Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams (30)

Very few fans will argue that Myles Garrett isn’t the best defensive player in the league. He is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and won the award the second time in two seasons.

During his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett was selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Team seven times. He has 125.5 sacks and holds the NFL record for the most sacks in a season with 23.

2. DE Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans (31)

Danielle Hunter doesn’t get a lot of widespread recognition, but those who follow the NFL know how talented he is. Last year, Hunter was named to the All-Pro Second Team after collecting 15 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Hunter was a member of the Minnesota Vikings from 2015 to 2023 and joined the Texans in 2024. He has 114.5 career sacks and has been named to the Pro Bowl five times.

3. DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (31)

It’s no surprise to see Chris Jones near the top of the list since he’s one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. The Chiefs did not have a memorable 2025 season, but Jones was strong, as he notched 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 17 games.

When Jones’s career is all said and done, he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, named to the All-Pro Team six times, and has helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls.

4. OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (31)

When T.J. Watt joined the Steelers in 2017, fans knew he was going to be a star. The only thing missing from his resume is a Super Bowl win, but Watt could get there soon if he continues to play at an elite level.

In his career, Watt has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times and the All-Pro Team six times. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and holds the NFL record for seasons leading the league in sacks with three.

5. DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (37)

Cameron Heyward is entering his 16th NFL season and continues to be a dominant player. Last year, the former Ohio State star was selected to the All-Pro Second Team after collecting 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro selection. He was also named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2023.

6. DT Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks (31)

Leonard Williams is a player on the rise, and the 2025 season showed what he’s capable of. He was named to his third Pro Bowl and was selected to the All-Pro Second Team after tallying 62 tackles and seven sacks.

Along with what he did on an individual level, Williams helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl. He became a champion after being in the league for 11 seasons.

7. OLB Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore Ravens (31)

Trey Hendrickson came into his own during his five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He will now show off his talents in Baltimore, as he joined the Ravens in March.

In 2025, Hendrickson played in just seven games due to an injury. In 2023 and 2024, Hendrickson was one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, tallying 17.5 sacks in each season.

8. OLB DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks (34)

DeMarcus Lawrence joined the Seahawks in 2025 and helped the team win the Super Bowl. He was selected to the Pro Bowl last year after posting 53 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Lawrence spent his first 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He has been named to the Pro Bowl five times and selected to the All-Pro Second Team in 2017.

9. LB Demario Davis, New York Jets (37)

Demario Davis is playing for the Jets this year, and it’s his third stint with the franchise. He was originally with the Jets from 2012 to 2015 and came back in 2017.

In Davis’ career, he has been selected to the All-Pro Team four times and named to the Pro Bowl twice. While playing for the New Orleans Saints last year, Davis registered 143 tackles and two forced fumbles.

10. S Kevin Byard, New England Patriots (32)

Kevin Byard is playing for his fourth different NFL team this year. He signed with the Patriots in March after spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Byard had a huge 2025 season, recording 93 tackles, eight passes defended, and an NFL-leading seven interceptions. He has been named to the All-Pro First Team and Pro Bowl three times and has led the NFL in interceptions twice in his career.

USA Today ranks more top NFL defensive players over 30

11. OLB Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (35)

12. CB/S Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers (31)

13. DT Poona Ford, Los Angeles Rams (30)

14. LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings (30)

15. DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (32)