USC guard Alijah Arenas was on the list of 71 underclassmen who have entered the 2026 NBA Draft, released by the league on Monday afternoon. The talented Trojans star retained his eligibility and could still opt to return to school.

For now, though, Arenas will test the NBA Draft waters. He is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

During his freshman season at USC, Alijah Arenas missed the first 18 games due to injury. He then entered the lineup and would go on to start 13 of the 14 games that he appeared in.

He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after scoring a career-high 29 points against Illinois on Feb. 3 and then 24 points against Penn State on Feb. 8. The talent is undeniable for the 6-foot-6 guard.

Alijah Arenas finished his freshman season averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis when he was out on the floor.

On3’s Jamie Shaw evaluates Alijah Arenas

On3 national analyst Jamie Shaw took an extensive look at Alijah Arenas in late February, analyzing whether he should enter the NBA Draft. With the benefit of hindsight, we now know which path Arenas opted for.

But what did the national expert have to say about the talented scorer? Let’s take a look: