Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft. In turn, he accepted an invitation to the Baltimore Ravens’ rookie minicamp next weekend, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pavia transferred to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024 season and helped lead the Commodores to historic success. In the 2024 campaign, Pavia completed 70.6% of his pass attempts for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns, compared to eight interceptions.

Pavia’s arm isn’t his only threat. He recorded 862 rushing yards and 10 TDs on 167 carries last season, as well. For his efforts, he was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist.

With Pavia leading the charge, Vanderbilt posted a 10-2 regular-season record and a 6-2 mark in conference play. The Commodores narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff, landing at No. 14 in the selection committee’s rankings.

While Pavia excelled on the field last season, some NFL scouts expressed concern about his size ahead of the draft. After all, Pavia is only 5-foot-10—substantially shorter than the average starting QB in the NFL. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Pavia’s potential at the next level.

“Pavia is a short, tough, productive quarterback who plays bigger than his measurables,” Zierlein wrote. “He elevates those around him and was the main character in Vanderbilt’s shift from doormat to winning program. He’s improvisational, creating explosives that aren’t on the call sheet without playing reckless hero ball. He scans through progressions, throwing with intermediate accuracy, but impatience versus zone can lead to costly mistakes.

“He can stand and deliver or escape and win with his arm or legs when pressured. However, he lacks ideal mechanics and needs altered launch points for cleaner sight lines and release points. His deep ball is below average. He isn’t explosive or fast, but he’s a force multiplier for the run game, especially near the goal line. Efficiency and success rates check out across most situational filters, but he requires a more tailored scheme. Quarterbacks his size rarely make NFL rosters, but his competitiveness should be a plus as long as he’s willing to accept a role as a backup.”

Now, Diego Pavia will have a chance to earn a roster spot under first-year head coach Jesse Minter. If Pavia earns a contract, he will back up Lamar Jackson, who many fans consider the best dual-threat QB of all time.