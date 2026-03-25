Verdict is in: NASCAR insider declares 23XI member of 'Big 4' as Tyler Reddick dominance continues

The conversation around NASCAR’s top teams may need an update. Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing are forcing their way into the discussion.

Following the wheelman’s dominant start to the 2026 season, The Teardown’s Jordan Bianchi made a strong case that 23XI no longer belongs on the outside looking in. Instead, he believes the organization deserves to be mentioned alongside Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske as one of the sport’s elite, the “Big 4,” if you will.

“What more do you need at this point?” Bianchi said. “They won at a drafting track. They’ve won on a road course. You know, they won on an intermediate and they won at Darlington. They’ve won these places at various places. What more do you need as evidence to say that this team is here to stay and they are legit?”

It’s a hard argument to ignore. Reddick has already racked up four wins in the first six races of the season, showcasing versatility across nearly every type of track NASCAR has thrown at the field. That kind of early-season dominance, combined with 23XI’s steady rise over the past two years, has turned what once felt like a breakout into something much more sustainable.

Bianchi pointed to that bigger-picture growth as the key difference: “They won the Brickyard 400 last year. They won the regular season points championship in 2024,” he added. “This team is legit. They’ve got resources. They’re not lacking sponsorship. They’re not lacking money. They’ve got a beautiful building. They have smart ownership. What more do you need to say they are here to stay?”

In fact, Bianchi went a step further. He suggested he’d take 23XI over Penske right now: “They’re out-running Penske,” he stated. “… I would rather have this team right now than Penske. I stand by that.”

Still, not everyone is ready to go that far. Co-host Jeff Gluck offered a more cautious perspective, acknowledging 23XI’s impressive run while stopping short of elevating them into that top tier, at least not yet.

“I’m still not ready to put 23XI up there on a consistent basis,” Gluck responded. “I think they’ve had an incredible start. … But this was also a track that was an unusual sort of guessing game type thing, and they nailed it.”

Instead, Gluck framed the current landscape as a “Big Two,” pointing to Hendrick and Gibbs as the organizations most likely to sustain dominance over the course of the season. Still, even that hesitation comes with a caveat: “If 23XI goes to Martinsville next week? I’ll feel different,” Gluck added.

Alas, that’s what makes this moment so significant. 23XI isn’t just winning, but they’re forcing the garage to reevaluate where it belongs. Whether it’s a “Big Two,” “Big Three” or a reshaped “Big Four,” one thing is clear: With Reddick leading the charge, 23XI Racing is no longer a future contender. They’re a present-day powerhouse.