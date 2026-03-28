Veteran umpire CB Bucknor had a rough afternoon in Cincinnati.

While umpiring Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds, Bucknor was on the wrong side of six ABS challenges. This includes back-to-back pitches in an at-bat featuring Reds DH Eugenio Suarez. Suarez challenged both strike calls, and they were both overturned to balls.

Bucknor made his umpiring debut in 1996, and is the second-longest tenured umpire in Major League Baseball.

There have been 6 successful ABS challenges today on CB Bucknor and we haven’t gotten through 7 innings of the game yet 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ewe0krPvf0 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) March 28, 2026

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story was nearly ejected for disagreeing with a Bucknor call in the top of the eighth inning. The Red Sox were out of ABS challenges, leading Story to dispute the call. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected while taking up for his star shortstop following the call.

This just caps off a HORRIFIC day for CB Bucknor.



He said Trevor Story swung and didn’t check with the first base umpire. He has been AWFUL all day. Embarrassing 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nKKLzwo4Rs — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) March 28, 2026

More on MLB’s ABS System

The MLB’s ABS System made its regular season debut during Tuesday night’s Opening Day matchup between the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.

The System has been tested in Minor League Baseball since 2022, and made its debut on the Major League level in Spring Training last season. It was approved by the Joint Competition Committee last September, paving the way for its formal introduction this season.

“The ABS Challenge System monitors the exact location of each pitch, relative to the specific batter’s zone,” MLB.com wrote. “Players can request a challenge of a ball or strike call they feel the umpire got wrong, and, when they do, a graphic displaying the result is then transmitted over a 5G network from T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions and nearly instantaneously shown to those in attendance via the videoboard and to home viewers via the broadcast.”

The ABS System has completely changed the look and feel of MLB games. In spots where a crucial call by an umpire can decide a game, this puts the decision in the hands of an automated strike zone.

“I think our pitchers are going to have to get used to thinking the inning might be over, and it’s not,” Reds manager Terry Francona said following their Opening Day game. “It’s almost like when a guy comes out and you say, ‘Hey, way to go. Can you get one more?’ So, you’re going to have to stay dialed in.”