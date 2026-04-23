Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scared all of San Antonio when he landed on his face during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game two matchup vs. the Portland Trailblazers. But, more good news emerged late Wednesday night concerning his status moving forward.

ESPN insider Shams Charania joined Inside the NBA to give an up-to-the-minute update on the big man. Apparently, the Spurs center has hit an early checkpoint on his recovery timeline.

“Let’s get right up to the second. I’m told Victor Wembanyama was able to participate in cardio work here late Wednesday, because his symptoms didn’t worsen,” Charania began. “He wasn’t feeling worse than he did when he suffered that concussion. And as of right now, my understanding is he is hopeful that he’ll be able to travel with the team to Portland on Thursday.”

Despite losing the recently crowned Defensive Player of the Year and game two, the Spurs were greeted with optimistic news after squandering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Spurs headman Mitch Johnson noted after the game that Wembanyama didn’t need to go to the hospital, and it was later revealed that Wembanyama didn’t suffer a broken jaw — an injury that would have thrown his season into jeopardy.

Still, a big question remains.

Victor Wembanyama’s status still up in the air for game three

Even with the good news, Wembanyama’s status for game three stays up in the air.

“But whether he’s able to clear concussion protocol in time to play in game three on Friday in Portland is in obvious question and jeopardy for the Spurs, because there are guidelines and protocols when it comes to the concussion policy,” Charania continued.

“48 hours after suffering a concussion is when Victor Wembanyama would be able to, without restrictions, participate in activities. Within 24 hours, you’re able to have at least light activity, which is what he was able to do today because his symptoms didn’t worsen. So that is the one good piece of news for the Spurs that he was able to come in and do that.

“But overall, this is a process that’s going to be seen by not only the Spurs medical staff but the league’s concussion protocol director. And, he has to check boxes every single day. He has to clear neurological exams every single day. And what we know about the Spurs is they’re going to always err on the side of caution, especially with someone like Victor Wembanyama.

“And what we also know with concussions is it’s not always a straight line. So the Spurs are taking this day by day. We’ll know more on Thursday about whether he’ll be able to play on Friday.”

Charania noted that Wembanyama will undergo more testing tomorrow morning ahead of the team’s afternoon flight to Portland. Though the insider did not know the state of Wembanyama’s current symptoms, he reiterated that they didn’t worsen between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

Ultimately, it’ll be a joint effort between the Spurs medical staff and the league to approve or deny the Spurs star’s clearance for game three and beyond. But for now, Wembanyama is on the right track.

The Spurs and Trailblazers tip off game three Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime. The series is currently tied 1-1 as it shifts to Portland’s Moda Center for games three and four.