An alleged video has surfaced from the night Puka Nacua is accused of biting a woman, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver denied the allegations of biting the woman and making antisemitic comments.

In the video, obtained by TMZ, a woman is seen dancing net to Nacua’s face while he appeared to be either sleeping or passed out. According to TMZ, the video was taken after the alleged biting incident, and the publication reported his accuser was the one dancing in the van.

The alleged incident occurred Dec. 31, 2025, during a “group outing, TMZ reported Tuesday. That night, Nacua allegedly said, “F*** all the Jews” during dinner with the woman, according to the publication. Then, while the two joined the rest of the group in a van toward their next stop, he allegedly bit a woman’s thumb “so forcefully that she screamed in acute pain” and later bit her left shoulder.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: New video from the night of Puka Nacua's biting incident shows his accuser twerking near the passed-out NFL superstar's face — and our sources say it happened AFTER he sank his teeth into her back. pic.twitter.com/JAGVE6IHHh — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 25, 2026

In March 2025, the woman said attorneys for both sides met at a mediation conference, along with a crisis PR team. She said Nacua’s team threatened to “contact TMZ and other press and media outlets and to disseminate false, inaccurate, and/or deliberately exaggerated public statements about the events of December 31, 2025.”

According to TMZ, Nacua’s attorney said the woman has asked for millions of dollars and said the bite was temporary. His attorney added conversations with witnesses, who were sober at the time, who denied hearing Nacua make the alleged comments. A Los Angeles judge has denied the woman’s temporary restraining order and a hearing is set for April 14.

While speaking with TMZ Sports on Wednesday, Nacua’s attorney Levi McCathern vowed to sue the woman for defamation over the claims. McCarthern also cited the timing of the allegations after Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba received a record contract that reset the market.

“That is not a legitimate legal claim — it is blackmail,” McCathern said. “The timing of the claimant’s recent legal action — nearly three months after the alleged incident and just says after JSN’s record-breaking contract as a wide receiver — further underscores the complete lack of credibility behind these accusations.”

Puka Nacua put together a huge year in 2025 with the Rams after an injury-riddled 2024 season. He set career-highs with 129 receptions for 1,1715 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he also led the NFL with 107.2 receiving yards per game. Additionally, his 80 first downs were an NFL-best this past season.

For his efforts, Nacua earned his second Pro Bowl appearance in his three NFL seasons. He also was a First Team All-Pro and finished third in the AP Offensive Player of the Year voting while leading the Rams to the NFC Championship.