Following the reported arrest of Atlanta Falcons star James Pearce Jr., video has emerged of the moments when police officers were finally able to arrest him. Pearce reportedly crashed a vehicle during a police chase after fleeing a domestic dispute.

The video, posted to the Instagram account @quepasaendoral, appears to show several officers attempting to restrain Pearce on the ground. After a brief struggle, the video cuts to another scene.

In the second scene, officers can be seen loading James Pearce into a police cruiser. He is escorted to the back right side of the vehicle and placed into it as the video then pans out. You can watch the video below.

The incident in question occurred in Doral, Fla., according to local news reports there. Police said James Pearce fled a domestic dispute and crashed his vehicle during a police chase, WPLG reported.

Police also confirmed the woman involved in the domestic dispute was WNBA star Rickea Jackson. Jackson and Pearce were a couple during the summer of 2025, but Jackson confirmed their split in early September.

According to WPLG, James Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Bond has not yet been set.

On the gridiron, Pearce has turned into a star for the Falcons, though he’s also had his share of publicized incidents on the practice field. Pearce was involved in multiple scrums during training camp, with the Falcons looking to channel his energy in a more productive manner.

That seemed to happen this season, as James Pearce posted some outstanding numbers during his rookie season. He accounted for 26 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also broke up five passes.

That certainly seemed to justify Atlanta’s selection of him in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce was a first-round pick, the No. 26 overall selection in the draft.

Prior to entering the NFL Draft, James Pearce was a superstar at Tennessee in college. He finished as a 2024 Bednarik Award semifinalist, a Lombardi Award semifinalist, a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist and a coaches and AP All-SEC selection.

He logged 71 career tackles, 29.5 tackles for a loss and 19.5 sacks. He also grabbed an interception, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three passes defended.