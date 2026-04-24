The Pittsburgh Steelers thought they were ready to lock in the No. 21 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. The franchise was even on the phone with him just before they were on the clock.

Then, destiny took a cruel turn for the Steelers. Destiny in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles. Their in-state rival made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire the No. 20 overall pick, moving them up three spots to take Lemon, putting an end to Pittsburgh’s pursuit of the 21-year-old wideout.

“The Dallas Cowboys were on the clock at 20 with everyone knowing they were going defense. The Pittsburgh Steelers get on the phone with Makai Lemon, planning to select him next at 21,” Rapoport said.

“Except what they didn’t know is the Eagles had actually traded up over them and were trying to get in touch with Lemon, but he wasn’t answering because he was already on the phone with the Steelers.”

Now, video evidence of the ordeal has hit the airwaves. Check it out below from NFL Network, shared to X by Ross McCorkle of Steelers Depot, as Steelers fans wonder if Lemon will become their great white buffalo in the coming years.

Here is the moment Makai Lemon thought he was getting drafted by #Steelers and realizing in real time that the #Eagles traded up, via @gmfb this morning.



He asked Omar Khan "Why is Philly calling [me]?" pic.twitter.com/AbXDJONYye — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) April 24, 2026

Tough to watch for Steelers fans. They were looking to pair Lemon with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Now, he’ll slot in alongside DeVonta Smith and perhaps A.J. Brown, who continues to be subject to trade rumors.

“I feel like everything happened for a reason,” Lemon said. “They traded up so it means a lot that they really wanted me. I’m all in and they’re going to get everything that I’ve got.”

Moreover, there was no better receiver in college football this past season than Lemon. He won the Biletnikoff Award after putting up gaudy numbers during the 2025 season, hauling in 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. This was Lemon’s third season in Lincoln Riley’s system, finally breaking out on the national stage.

In 12 games played the previous season, Lemon went for 764 yards on 52 receptions. Lemon had three touchdowns in 2024. He was one of five wide receivers selected in the first round on Thursday. The others were Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.