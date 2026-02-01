The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was postponed until Wednesday as a result of the impacts of a winter storm that dropped about a foot of snow on Winston-Salem. But with the storm passed now, efforts to clear the track are already underway.

And they appear to be going quite well. The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck shared a video from the top of the Bowman Gray stands on Sunday afternoon.

The entire infield has essentially already been cleared, revealing much of the signage and advertising for the event. The track itself also looks quite clear, perhaps the first thing NASCAR officials worked on. You can check out the video below.

Stadium looking great. They’ve done a ton of work so far. pic.twitter.com/Ewr7pUUy8q — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 1, 2026

In addition to the efforts to clear the infield and the track itself, NASCAR and track personnel were busy working to clear the stands. The video clearly shows people with leaf-blowers working to chase snow out from under the seats.

It’ll be interesting to see what the weather holds for Wednesday, the new date for the race. Early forecasts from The Weather Channel are showing the potential for rain, with temperatures ranging from 29-44 degrees.

The Clash at Bowman Gray rescheduled

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium has been postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 4, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. Practice and qualifying will start at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the last chance qualifier at 4:30 p.m. and the main event at 6 p.m.

“Due to the impacts of historic winter weather across the North Carolina region, the #CookOutClash has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4,” the track said in a statement “NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and NC Department of Transportation. We appreciate your patience as we work toward hosting a safe event.”

The Clash was originally scheduled for Sunday night but was postponed to Monday due to the winter storm affecting a large portion of the southeast, including Winston-Salem, N.C., where Bowman Gray sits. NASCAR will look to have not only the track ready for Wednesday but hope for some favorable weather that will allow teams and fans to arrive in a safe manner.

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.