J.J. McCarthy let his emotions get the best of him Sunday to the tune of a taunting penalty in the first quarter. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback ran the ball on first down, trucked a defender and yelled in his face.

Keisean Nixon was the victim in this circumstance, who jawed back of course. But McCarthy was flagged for taunting.

With an up and down 2025 season that resulted in no playoffs for McCarthy, some may question the emotion. But, the former Michigan QB is known for being honest about his feelings and emotions on the field of play.

J.J. McCarthy stiff-arm, truck stick and then taunting penalty. Whew. pic.twitter.com/j0bQP5JHyM — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) January 4, 2026

Despite the penalty, McCarthy would lead the Vikings to a field goal on the drive and a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. He was four-of-four passing for 47 yards and six yards rushing at the time of this writing.

Coming into the game, McCarthy had a 5-4 record, 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 57.3% completion percentage. He also had 174 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

McCarthy’s dealt with myriad injuries in Year 2. It came after he missed his entire rookie season in 2024 due to a torn ACL. Despite injuries and struggles, head coach Kevin O’Connell maintained his belief in going all-in on the 2024 first round pick. That came after the Vikings let QB Sam Darnold walk in free agency and Darnold subsequently led the Seattle Seahawks to a 14-3 record and No. 1 seed this season.

“It’s still definitely a work in progress for sure, but I still believe he’s absolutely under control from a play-call standpoint,” O’Connell said of McCarthy in November. “There’s little things that happen, like the quarterback getting tripped up on a play pass where you might have a look at something, or maybe the dialogue in the huddle, making sure all 11 are on the same page. There’s little things that come up here and there that just continue to limit your chances of having ultimate successful — enough against a good defense to go put point on the board.”