Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in Florida on Monday. Joe Nelson of Sports Illustrated obtained the Hillsborough County Jail records, and they showed that Addison was booked for probable cause trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance in Tampa.

Jordan Addison was arrested at 3:46 a.m. local time and booked into the county jail at 7:33 a.m. The 23-year-old was released around 2:40 p.m. on Monday after posting a bond of $500. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on the situation while speaking to reporters.

“I just learned about that very, very recently, so I don’t want to speculate on that in any way, shape, or form,” O’Connell said during a press conference. “We gotta get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating at this point would be incredibly premature for me.”

This is not the first time that Addison has dealt with legal issues. In July 2024, the former USC star was arrested near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of DUI. Later in the month, Addison was charged with two misdemeanors, and the case was settled a year later.

More on Jordan Addison’s career and legal issues

In July 2023, Addison was pulled over in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for speeding and reckless driving. He was reporting to his first training camp when he was pulled over. Addison pled guilty to a petty misdemeanor, which led to him paying a $686 fine, and his license was revoked for six months.

Addison had a challenging start to the 2025 season, as he was suspended for the first three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He played in the remaining 14 games and caught 42 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings selected Addison in the first round (No. 23 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after tallying 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Addison had a solid 2024 season, posting 63 catches for 875 yards and nine TDs.

Addison joined the Vikings after spending the 2022 season at USC. In his one year with the Trojans, the Maryland native caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.