Villanova’s Acaden Lewis planning to enter the portal, while also declaring for the NBA Draft and maintaining eligibility

Villanova’s Acaden Lewis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, while also declaring for the NBA Draft and maintaining eligibility, On3 has learned. Lewis played one season for the Wildcats as a freshman.

In 33 games this season, Lewis averaged 12.2 points per game, three rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game. Lewis shot 45.6% from the floor and 27% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Lewis was a four-star recruit out of Washington D.C.’s Sidwell Friends HS, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 prospect in the D.C. area, the No. 5 point guard in the class and the No. 35 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Acaden Lewis to enter portal, declare for NBA Draft in 2026

Lewis’ move isn’t uncommon across college basketball. Kansas center Flory Bidunga plans to do the same while weighing his future.

Bidunga entered the transfer portal around this time last offseason as well. But a deal was agreed to get him back to Lawrence. You have to imagine Kansas is hoping a similar course of action plays out in the coming weeks. Especially since head coach Bill Self will remain with the program.

The decision to play for KU this past season turned out to be a good one. Bidunga was an integral part of what the Jayhawks did, mainly on the defensive end. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in blocks and finishing fourth nationally with 91. Not to say Bidunga did not contribute on the offensive end, putting up 13.3 points per game.