Viral World Cup fan Freddy in danger of missing Germany game after flight delay, airline CEO offers help

As viral World Cup fan Freddy tried to get to Canada to watch Germany’s next game, his flight was canceled. That put him in jeopardy of missing the match, but an airline CEO offered to help.

Freddy, a native of Germany, has gone viral on social media with the handle @FreddyLA7 as he explores the United States during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He has been to multiple games throughout the event and has explored different parts of the country. But as he tried to get to Canada, he ran into a canceled flight.

That’s when John Owen, CEO of private jet company AirShare, responded to Freddy and asked when he needed to get to the game. In a subsequent post, he confirmed there’s a plane waiting for him once he reaches out about more details. When Freddy said he and his crew were still in Oklahoma City, Owen said they’ll be on their way to Canada on Saturday morning.

Stay there! We’ll take you direct to Toronto on the jet in the morning. DM @flyairshare. We got you. https://t.co/8aXDL5GELi — John Owen – Airshare (@jeowen) June 20, 2026

“Stay there!” Owen wrote. “We’ll take you direct to Toronto on the jet in the morning. DM @flyairshare. We got you.”

Freddy has become a social media sensation throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he explores the U.S. He posted about cultural experiences such as Buc-ee’s, as well as SEC football stadiums. LSU’s Tiger Stadium was among his stops and he called it “insane” in a post on X.

He also got a surprise gift from NFL great J.J. Watt. In a short video posted last week, Freddy thanked Watt for helping set him and his friends up at a hotel for the night. The future Hall of Famer called it a “welcome” to the city for which he played for the Texans during his career.

“Our room for the coming days in Houston,” the German soccer fan wrote. “I don’t even know what to say about this. This is just unreal. No words. Huge huge thank you to JJ Watt for giving me and my friends the opportunity to stay at a place like this.”

Germany started its journey during the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a resounding 7-1 win over Curacao in Houston. The next stop is Canada at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) for a 4 p.m. ET match with Ivory Coast on Saturday. With AirShare’s help, Freddy has a way to be there after his travel delays.

Saturday’s game is the second for Germany in the group stage. They will close things out June 25 against Ecuador at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).

Thomas Goldkamp contributed.