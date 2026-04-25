Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones has signed an UDFA deal with the Green Bay Packers following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the news.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported that the Packers were hosting a Top-30 formal visit with an unnamed quarterback in the days leading up to the Draft. That player was later revealed to be Drones, making his signing with Green Bay not the least bit surprising.

Across 34 career games at Virginia Tech, Drones compiled 5,566 passing yards and 44 touchdowns with just 18 interceptions. The Houston native also totaled 1,798 yards and 20 scores on the ground. His NFL journey now begins.