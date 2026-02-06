Washington Commanders announce passing of Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen

The Washington Commanders have announced the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen. He was 91 years old.

Jurgensen played 18 NFL seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. He was named a two-time First Team All-Pro, a two-time Second Team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowler. Jurgensen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and led the Eagles to a victory in the 1960 NFL Championship Game.

We mourn the passing of the legendary Sonny Jurgensen



Our hearts are with Sonny’s family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/PFtg3gnJwT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2026

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen,” the family said in a statement. “We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton.

“But to those of us who knew him beyond the stadium lights, he was the steady, humorous, and deeply loving heart of our family. He lived with deep appreciation for the teammates, colleagues, and friends he met along the way. While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built.

“We are comforted by the knowledge that he brought joy to so many. This weekend as we enjoy the game that he loved so much, join us and raise a glass, share a story and a smile, as we celebrate the extraordinary life of a man who was, to us, the greatest of all time.”

Sonny Jurgensen enjoyed lengthy broadcasting career following the end of his playing days

Across 18 seasons, Jurgensen totaled 32,224 passing yards and 255 touchdowns with 189 interceptions. He embarked on a broadcasting career following his playing career, which he enjoyed from 1974 until his retirement prior to Washington’s 2019 season.

“Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football,” managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. He was a brilliant leader, Hall of Fame quarterback, and had one of the best arms the game has ever seen. After his career on the field, Sonny’s voice became a fixture of Washington Sundays for decades, shaping the way generations of fans experienced the game.

“For me, Sonny was the embodiment of what it means to don the Burgundy and Gold: tough, smart, and endlessly devoted to this franchise and its fans. He was a giant of the game and a beloved part of our team’s identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him.”

Jurgensen’s legacy will live on forever as one of the most beloved sports figures in Washington history.