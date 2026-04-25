Former Penn State running back Kaytron Allen was selected by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career begins!

Last season, Allen ran for 1,303 yards, 15 touchdowns, 6.2 yards per carry, 18 catches and 68 receiving yards. His rushing totals were career highs.

Allen played four years for Penn State alongside back-mate Nicholas Singleton throughout his career. Allen finished with 4,108 yards, 39 touchdowns, 5.4 yards per carry, 70 catches, 490 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Allen was a four-star recruit out of Norfolk (Va.) IMG Academy (Fla.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 18 overall prospect in Florida, the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 136 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Kaytron Allen

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Allen ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Allen is productive with good size and vision but below-average explosiveness,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a fluid runner with ideal patience and a natural feel for when to cut off his blocks. He runs low to the ground with the strength to run through arm tackles and fall forward after contact.

“A feel for lane development allows him to fit any run scheme, but his lack of burst is likely to constrict the field and limit his ability to find explosive runs. Allen appears to lack third-down and special-teams value, but he could earn a spot as a solid backup.”

As far as his draft projection coming in, Zierlein projected a fifth round slot for the former Nittany Lion. He was compared to RB Tyler Allgeier.