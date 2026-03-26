Washington Commanders set date for new uniform reveal

The Washington Commanders will have new uniforms for the 2026 season. On Thursday, the team announced that it will unveil the new uniforms on Apr. 15, just a little over a week before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Last season, the Commanders had three uniform combinations. Their home jersey featured burgundy as the primary color, the white jersey was worn primarily during away games, and their alternate uniforms were all black.

special delivery… see you April 15 📦 pic.twitter.com/GT9utVMVrc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 26, 2026

The Commanders have not shared additional details on what their new uniforms will look like, but they will likely blend the team’s past and future. For the 2024 season, the Commanders brought back the gold pants. Last season, they unveiled their Super Bowl Era uniforms and helmets, which resembled those of the championship teams.

“These uniforms recognize the most successful era of our franchise — one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase,” team president Mark Clouse said about the “Super Bowl Era” uniforms. “Our coaches, players, and the entire organization could not be more excited to celebrate our team’s legacy while creating new memories in these uniforms this season.”

Will the new uniforms lead to the Commanders’ success in 2026?

The new uniforms are one of the major upcoming developments for the Commanders. In 2030, the team will have a new stadium, located at the former RFK Stadium site in Washington, D.C. In January, the Commanders and HKS unveiled the first conceptual renderings of the new stadium.

“We are proud to share the first visuals of our future stadium, a defining milestone in the next phase of the development process,” Clouse said. “This moment underscores the strength of our partnership with HKS, whose thoughtful, forward-looking approach has helped us shape a concept that is worthy of its extraordinary site along DC’s Monumental Axis and truly embodies the spirit and character of the District.”

The Commanders are hoping the new uniforms can help the team bounce back from a challenging 2025 season. Due to injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington finished last year 5-12 after going 12-5 and reaching the NFC Championship game in 2024.