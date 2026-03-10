The Washington Commanders are signing former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. He is set to sign a three-year contract worth $24.75 million.

Chenal spent four seasons with the Chiefs after going in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. This past season, he totaled 58 tackles to go with 2.0 sacks as part of the Kansas City defense.

Chenal’s best season with the Chiefs came in 2023 when he had 65 total tackles and 3.0 sacks, both of which are career highs. He also had eight tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits that year.

