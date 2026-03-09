Report: Washington Commanders signing DE Odafe Oweh

The Washington Commanders and defensive end Odafe Oweh have agreed to terms on a four-year, $100 million deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal includes $68 million guaranteed.

Oweh, 27, was one of the premier pass rushers on the free agent market. Washington, looking to get younger on the defensive side of the ball and upgrade its pass rush, is going all-in on Oweh.

Oweh began the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the first-round back in 2021. He failed to record a sack in five games before being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in October. Oweh was effective for the Chargers, compiling 7.5 sacks in 12 games. He added three more sacks in the team’s AFC Wild Card Round defeat to the New England Patriots. Next Gen Stats provided further numbers on Oweh’s breakout in Los Angeles.

“After joining the Chargers in Week 6 of 2025, Odafe Oweh generated the 6th-highest pressure rate in the NFL (17.3%, min. 200 pass rushes). Oweh led the Chargers in total pressures (37) and quick pressures (12) in that span.”

Commanders land top target in Odafe Oweh

In five seasons, Oweh has tallied 30.5 sacks, 176 tackles (118 solo), 34 tackles for loss and 79 quarterback hits. He is just two seasons removed from setting a career-high with 10.0 sacks.

The four-year deal represents the longest deal Adam Peters has handed out since becoming general manager in 2024. Oweh should be the centerpiece of Dan Quinn‘s defense up front, with Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise and Javontae Jean-Baptiste battling for snaps opposite him.