The Washington Commanders are ushering in a new era, one that blends tradition with a modern edge. On Tuesday, the franchise officially unveiled its redesigned 2026 uniform set, highlighted by a return to their Super Bowl-era roots and the debut of a bold alternate look dubbed the “Hail Raiser.”

The refreshed lineup is part of a broader identity shift as Washington looks to reestablish itself both on and off the field. At the core of the redesign is a nod to history. Check them out below.

Down to the last detail pic.twitter.com/9WnQQmUUFf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 15, 2026

As you can see, the Commanders are bringing back a classic burgundy jersey inspired by the franchise’s dominant Super Bowl years, pairing it with a white road uniform that also takes on a more prominent role in 2026. Both looks are complemented by a new gloss burgundy helmet featuring the team’s iconic three-stripe design and a gold facemask, a direct callback to one of the most recognizable aesthetics in franchise history.

The attention to detail extends throughout the uniform set. Washington is also reintroducing gold pants with a consistent striping pattern, along with a return to block-style numbering across all jerseys. The font, long associated with the team’s identity, appears on the front, back, shoulders and nameplates, reinforcing a cohesive, throwback-inspired look.

But while the Commanders are leaning into their past, they’re also embracing something entirely new. Enter the “Hail Raiser.” The alternate uniform features an all-black design paired with a matte black helmet and a newly introduced spear-themed “W” logo.

The concept, according to the team, represents leadership, toughness and a willingness to “step into the fire.” It’s a striking departure from the traditional color palette, and a clear attempt to create a modern, aggressive identity.

The alternate logo itself blends past and present, incorporating the spear motif with the Commanders’ current branding. The result is a distinct visual meant to symbolize the “tip of the spear,” a nod to elite units and front-line leadership.

Alas, the the timing of the reveal is notable. Washington is coming off a busy offseason as it continues to reshape its roster and identity. Most notably, the team agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal with pass rusher Odafe Oweh, signaling a commitment to building a more dynamic defense.

Between the roster upgrades and now a revamped look, the Commanders are clearly aiming to reset expectations heading into 2026. It’s more than just new uniforms, it’s a statement. Washington is embracing its history, redefining their image and looking for a renewed sense of purpose.