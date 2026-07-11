Washington Nationals select Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian in 2026 MLB Draft

The Washington Nationals have selected Texas A&M second baseman Chris Hacopian in the 2026 MLB Draft. One of the top draft prospects from this year is now off the board.

Hacopian joined Texas A&M in 2026 after spending the last two seasons at Maryland. He started in all 42 games and batted .319 with 53 hits, 11 home runs, and 41 RBIs.

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Hacopian also registered 34 runs scored and walked 25 times. He was selected to the All-SEC First Team and helped the Aggies reach the regional of the NCAA Tournament.

In 2025, Chris Hacopian started all 52 games at Maryland. He batted .375 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs. In 2024, Hacopian started 55 games and batted .323 with 15 homers, 42 RBIs, and 53 runs scored.

“Leaving Maryland was one of the toughest decisions I’ll ever have to make. I have some of my best friends there, and I love the coaches,” Hacopian said last August, per Cape Cod League. “I love the people there, and it was not easy to leave them. It was for reasons that I thought would really challenge me and put me in the best position as a baseball player.”

Looking at Chris Hacopian’s scouting report

MLB has Hacopian ranked No. 10 in the draft prospect rankings. He has a chance to do big things in the big leagues because of his ability to be a consistent hitter.

“Hacopian can make hitting look easy because he has advanced feel for the barrel and control of the strike zone,” Hacopian’s scouting report reads. “Though he has a busy setup, his right-handed stroke always seems to be on time and produces consistent hard contact. He almost never misses fastballs, hitting .423 with a five percent whiff rate against heaters as a sophomore. While his hitting prowess overshadows his power, the latter is at least average and could be more if he drove balls in the air more often.

“Hacopian played third base as a freshman before shifting to shortstop as a sophomore, and the Aggies originally committed to playing him there in 2026. He’s a below-average runner with average arm strength and a lack of lateral range, so he wound up at second base. It’s not a given that he can stay on the dirt at the next level, so he could wind up in left field.”