WBA champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis wanted by Miami Gardens police for alleged domestic violence

An arrest warrant has been issued for World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in October, ESPN and TMZ reported Wednesday.

Miami Gardens Police held a press conference Wednesday to announce they’ve issued an arrest warrant for Davis in which the 31-year-old professional boxer is charged with false imprisonment, battery and attempted kidnapping, according to ESPN. The police department is working with the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force to locate Davis.

“At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshal’s fugitive task force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis,” MGPD executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty said, per ESPN. “Domestic violence is a serious crime, and the Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims.”

The alleged incident occured Oct. 27 at a gentleman’s club in Miami Gardens, where the victim worked. A lawsuit was filed by Davis’ ex-girlfriend days later in which she alleges Davis entered the club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server and attacked her in a back room that did not have cameras, according to ESPN, which reviewed the lawsuit. The suit alleges Davis grabbed the victim by the back of her head with one hand and holding her throat with the other as he forcibly dragged her through a stairwell, kitchen and through the back exit before physically assaulting her in the parking garage, per ESPN.

Police have since reviewed surveillance footage from the club and it corroborates the victim’s account of events.

“The investigation determined that Mr. Davis used force to restrain in an attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will,” Jeanty said, according to ESPN.

Report: Gervonta Davis arrested after allegedly hitting, slapping ex-girlfriend on the head

This isn’t the first time Davis has been found himself in trouble with the law in the last year.

Davis was previously arrested on battery-domestic violence charges in mid-July, accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in the back of the head and slapping her, according to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 and Al Butler of UPI. It’s unclear if the victims are the same individual.

Davis also notably spent 44 days in a Baltimore detention center in 2023 for violating the terms of his house arrest. Davis was sentenced to 90 days of home detention after pleading guilty to four counts stemming from a November 2020 crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

Davis, who has held the WBA lightweight championship since 2023, has a 30-0-1 record in 31 career fights with 28 knockouts.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this report.