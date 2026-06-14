Weather Channel issues dire warning ahead of UFC Freedom 250 at White House

The Weather Channel issued a dire warning ahead of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House Sunday evening. Due to it being an outdoor event, the fights could have a chance of being delayed should their be thunderstorms or extreme heat.

“UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights,” The Weather Channel posted on Twitter/X. “On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitos and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage. While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.”

President Trump previously announced the UFC would host an event at the White House on June 14 to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence. In late January, Trump revealed that a large stadium will be constructed near the White House ahead of the event. As fans and viewers can see now, it’s a large claw structure.

“They are going to put up something that’s really amazing,” Trump said. “It’s really having to do with our great 250th birthday, where we’re having so many wonderful things. UFC is coming as you know, in front of the White House. They’re building literally a stadium, gonna have over 100,000 people.”

UFC president Dana White revealed the ticket allotment only ended up being over 41,000, mostly to military members. Based on the structure, it’s slated to be an exclusive event.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Fight Card

Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Justin Gaethje (ic): Lightweight Championship

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane: Heavyweight Championship

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi: Bantamweight

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis: Heavyweight

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler: Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus: Middleweight

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia: Featherweight

The UFC has only ever hosted two events in Washington, D.C., once in 2011 and once in 2019. Ahead of UFC 324, which took place on Jan. 24, White claimed he’d begun working on matchmaking for the White House card.

“Nobody in the Trump campaign has ever told me what to say. Nobody tells me what to say, and I’m nobody’s puppet,” White said about Trump in 2024. “I’m not telling you what to think. I’m telling you what I know. And I know President Trump. I know President Trump is a fighter.

“I’ve been saying this since 2015. Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years. We have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

UFC Freedom 250 begins at 8:00 p.m ET Sunday night on the White House lawn. It’ll be broadcast on Paramount+.