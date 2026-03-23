'What in the world happened?': NASCAR insider sounds off on Joey Logano's Darlington disaster

Joey Logano’s day at Darlington Raceway wasn’t just bad, it was baffling. According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck on The Teardown, it raised a question that few expected to be asking about the former champion at one of his best tracks regarding what went so wrong.

“Joey Logano had a shocking day,” Gluck said. “This is a former Next-Gen winner in this car at Darlington. … There was nothing that happened to him today other than his handling was terrible, his car was slow, and he finished three laps down in 33rd.”

For a driver who hadn’t finished worse than 21st at Darlington since 2014, Gluck thinks the result wasn’t just an off day. It was a complete outlier.

What made the performance even more puzzling was the strength of the rest of the Team Penske camp. Ryan Blaney, despite dealing with pit road issues yet again, charged back through the field to finish third and showed race-winning speed throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Austin Cindric followed suit with a clean, methodical performance. In the process, he secured a top-five finish, reinforcing that the speed within the organization was very much there.

That contrast is what turned Logano’s struggles from concerning to confusing: “What in the world happened with Joey Logano?” Gluck asked, pointing to a gap that couldn’t be explained by organizational shortcomings alone.

On the other hand, Jordan Bianchi offered a broader perspective, suggesting this may not be as surprising as it seems: “They have had issues on intermediate size tracks,” Bianchi said, noting that past wins at tracks like Texas and Las Vegas may have masked deeper inconsistencies.

According to Bianchi, those victories were more circumstantial, fueled by strategy rather than outright performance: “Their bread and butter have been super speedways and short, flat ovals,” Bianchi added, emphasizing that the No. 22 team has historically leaned on those strengths to stay competitive. When forced into pure performance situations on intermediate tracks, the cracks have occasionally shown. At Darlington, they were impossible to ignore.

Still, even with that context, Sunday’s showing stood out. This wasn’t a case of being slightly off. Logano was never a factor or even in contention, and ultimately irrelevant to the race’s outcome.

In a season where margins are razor-thin and consistency is king, performances like this don’t just hurt in the moment, but they raise larger questions. After Darlington, the biggest one surrounding the No. 22 team is simple, and it’s time to find out if this was just a bad day, or something more.