'When I just smoked them?': Denny Hamlin shuts down idea he's upset with JGR amid 23XI dominance

Denny Hamlin, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), is not upset with the team as the organization he co-owns, 23XI Racing, continues its success. On this week’s episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin was asked if the success of 23XI bothers him as he looks to win a championship with JGR.

“What was 23XI saying last week when I just smoked them? Same thing, right?” Denny Hamlin said about winning at Las Vegas last week. “That’s why this partnership and alliance works with JGR and 23XI. I think that is a true alliance where information is directly going back and forth.

“…(JGR) values this alliance because now they’ve got all the information right there. It’s like, ‘Clearly, that works, and that’s good. We didn’t know that.’ So that just helps them advance.”

Hamlin co-founded 23XI with NBA legend Michael Jordan in 2020 and signed Bubba Wallace as the team’s first full-time Cup Series driver. 23XI added Tyler Reddick in 2023, and the two drivers are ranked first and third in the NASCAR Chase/Cup Points standings, respectively. Reddick has won four of the first six races of the season, and Wallace has finished in the top 10 in four of the first six races.

Denny Hamlin is a winner with JGR and 23XI

After Reddick won his third consecutive race earlier this month, Hamlin discussed his 23XI driver making NASCAR history. “Yeah, it’s unbelievable. I’m not going to see it again in my lifetime, someone to go out there and win three races in a row to start the season,” He said. “What a dream start for those guys. All kinds of — got Atlanta and Daytona and here. It’s just different tracks. It’s not necessarily one type.”

With Hamlin being an owner of 23XI Racing, he is a regular-season champion, as Reddick won the title in 2024. Reddick also won this year’s Daytona 500, making Hamlin a Daytona 500 champion driver and owner.

Ultimately, Hamlin would love to bring a NASCAR Cup Series championship to JGR as he’s just missed out on it a few times (including last year). He has been with the organization since making his Cup Series debut in 2005 and has won 61 races.